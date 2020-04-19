NOMKHITA NQWENI: Critique overlooks high calibre and diversity of Solidarity Fund’s board

We therefore take careful note of concerns raised last week in Business Day by Nazeema Mohamed and Thomas Winslow regarding the board composition, disclosure and transparency and humanitarian co-ordination of the fund (Civil society groups are needed in response to humanitarian crisis, April 13). The points they raised are vital and warrant constructive engagement.

However, proper engagement requires first addressing factual misalignments. A key glaring misstatement is that the board does not have representation from the health-care sector and civil society. Ayanda Ntsaluba, a group executive director of Discovery, chairs our disbursements committee and is a medical doctor. More significantly, Dr Ntsaluba was director-general of health for five years and has held numerous executive and governance positions in public health institutions. He is also one of the most highly regarded and ethical public servants SA has produced.

It difficult to understand overlooking the calibre of wide-ranging experience he brings to the board. We also have two representatives from civil society in Kgomotso Makhupola from the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union and Thulani Tshefuta, who is the community convener at Nedlac. The precise composition of a board will never be entirely satisfactory to all players. Ultimately its conduct and reporting are how it will be judged.

The crisis we face is unprecedented. Covid-19 has fundamentally disrupted the economic and social fabric of the world. The multidimensional challenges it presents and the global responses to it are new and unchartered. The structure of the Solidarity Fund brings together people with a range of experience in mobilising funding, health-care interventions and social development and innovation. These complementarity skills have been instrumental in helping us procure critical equipment in a global market place that is something of a Wild West.

That same complementary skill set has enabled us to roll out significant food distribution initiatives to more than 250,000 distressed households across all nine provinces and remote towns. These achievements are in the context of an institution, processes and team that did not exist three weeks ago — and with every individual and every resource pro bono.