NOMKHITA NQWENI: Critique overlooks high calibre and diversity of Solidarity Fund’s board
Critique of board composition, disclosure and transparency and humanitarian co-ordination of the fund distrubution misstates facts
The dictum “Do not let perfect become the enemy of good” is rarely more important than in a crisis. It is the approach President Cyril Ramaphosa and his advisers have adopted in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic and its threat of Covid-19 disease.
In that vein the Solidarity Fund, which was announced by Ramaphosa on March 24, was registered on March 25 and has moved with purpose and speed since then to acquire millions of personal protective equipment (PPE) items for tens of thousands of vulnerable South Africans at the front lines of the war against Covid-19.
Shaping our approach is the understanding that in a crisis delay generally means significant and irreversible consequence, which in this case could carry the greatest cost — lives lost. Of course, it is equally essential in a crisis for ongoing review and improvement of that purposeful urgency. Together, these are powerful tools in containing irreversible consequences.
The crisis we face is unprecedented. Covid-19 has fundamentally disrupted the economic and social fabric of the world.
We therefore take careful note of concerns raised last week in Business Day by Nazeema Mohamed and Thomas Winslow regarding the board composition, disclosure and transparency and humanitarian co-ordination of the fund (Civil society groups are needed in response to humanitarian crisis, April 13). The points they raised are vital and warrant constructive engagement.
However, proper engagement requires first addressing factual misalignments. A key glaring misstatement is that the board does not have representation from the health-care sector and civil society. Ayanda Ntsaluba, a group executive director of Discovery, chairs our disbursements committee and is a medical doctor. More significantly, Dr Ntsaluba was director-general of health for five years and has held numerous executive and governance positions in public health institutions. He is also one of the most highly regarded and ethical public servants SA has produced.
It difficult to understand overlooking the calibre of wide-ranging experience he brings to the board. We also have two representatives from civil society in Kgomotso Makhupola from the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union and Thulani Tshefuta, who is the community convener at Nedlac. The precise composition of a board will never be entirely satisfactory to all players. Ultimately its conduct and reporting are how it will be judged.
The structure of the Solidarity Fund brings together people with a range of experience in mobilising funding, health-care interventions and social development and innovation. These complementarity skills have been instrumental in helping us procure critical equipment in a global market place that is something of a Wild West.
That same complementary skill set has enabled us to roll out significant food distribution initiatives to more than 250,000 distressed households across all nine provinces and remote towns. These achievements are in the context of an institution, processes and team that did not exist three weeks ago — and with every individual and every resource pro bono.
Over the past two weeks we set up a board and board committees and operational committees. We mobilised funds and procured critical equipment and humanitarian relief. We engaged with government, faith-based groups, local and international aid agencies, domestic and international civil society organisations and a coalition of civil society groups that have come together as a strategic alliance around Covid-19. These engagements have been critical to our strategy development and tactical interventions, including the decision to allocate R120m to emergency food relief. We have standing technical advisers, including generous expert assistance from the UN.
The complexity of the operating theatre is unlike anything that any one player has ever confronted. For instance, natural disaster might present logistical challenges, but they tend to have fixed spatial dynamics and relatively linear and easily identifiable needs. This crisis, on the other hand, is a systems crisis, with evolving socioeconomic dynamics. Is providing front-line workers with protective equipment more or less important than preventing families from going hungry?
Can anyone say with any confidence which families are facing the most acute hunger threat? Are rural regions that have historically had little or no income still more vulnerable than urban ones that may not have been part of government’s poverty intervention initiatives but now have no incomes at all? There is almost no institution that has faced the complex, multifaceted challenges thrown up by the systemwide, social and economic disruption created by the fight against Covid-19.
Given this context, it is crucial to understand what the Solidarity Fund is and is not. It is an institution that can move with the kind of agility that government, and most large non-profits, cannot. Yet the ambition is that it can act at scale through the networks of business and society and so intervene quickly and impactfully to emerging risks and acute needs. It is also, hopefully, a vehicle to inspire unity in purpose.
Therefore we welcome and encourage the questions and provocations offered by Mohamed and Winslow. We are committed to radical transparency. From the onset we have openly communicated the funds pledged. Through the media and Ramaphosa’s address to the nation, we have described all disbursements committed to date. Despite being less than a month old, we hope that within a week, a newly updated website will act as an information portal to the public, providing regular updates on funds, disbursement and governance decisions.
Finally, we hope that we can act as a contributor to national inspiration and critical dialogue about how to successfully wage war against Covid-19.
• Nqweni is Solidarity Fund CEO.