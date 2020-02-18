Opinion

HELEN ZILLE: Business Day, not the DA, is the real loser

Selective demonisation in your editorial makes your newspaper the one which has lost

18 February 2020 - 17:47 Helen Zille
Helen Zille. Picture: THE TIMES
Helen Zille. Picture: THE TIMES

We all know apartheid was a crime against humanity.  That is old news and many of us did as much as we could to fight it when it mattered.   

Anyone who understands history also knows FW de Klerk made a major contribution to ending apartheid by delivering its legal death blow.  He delivered what the vast majority of South Africans wanted.

Of course, apartheid’s legacy did not die with it.  It was up to the ANC government, with its massive popular mandate, to address this effectively. Instead, the ANC’s cadre deployment policy produced a captured, corrupt and criminal state that is rapidly deindustrialising our country through institutional and infrastructural destruction.

We all know the EFF’s protest against De Klerk’s presence in the gallery was a red herring. But, as usual, it was a highly effective one. It emerged the winners because the media are intent on finding anything to distract attention from their fascist behaviour. On the night, the cameras slavishly followed every word of the “commander-in-chief”, even when he had left the chamber.

And in its editorial Business Day trumpeted “Malema wins” because of a single ambiguous tweet from Ghaleb Cachalia and a confined debate that followed on Twitter when the DA’s contesting electoral factions and a few hundred bots and sock-puppets took the gap and weaponised it (Malema the unexpected victor as DA scores own goal on apartheid, February 18).

Almost every South African is aware of the EFF’s grotesque antics. Not even 1% would be aware of the aggro over Cachalia’s tweet.  Yet Business Day claims the latter has eradicated the impact of the former.  You even managed to bring my retweet into it.

This is not only absurd. It is revealing. It tells us a lot about the real agendas at play here, both in terms of the DA’s internal electoral contests and among media commentators.  The smallest perceived transgression on Twitter will be catastrophised and weaponised.  The most grotesque hate speech will be overlooked.  It all depends on the individuals involved.

Business Day’s editorial reveals such double standards and selective demonisation perfectly.  You are the real losers.

• Zille is Chairperson of the DA federal council

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Helen Zille and the DA’s Daniel Friedman problem

It is becoming an increasingly common for high-profile public figures to use their platform to spout a range of personal views and recommendations​
Opinion
2 weeks ago

TOM EATON: How to get blown up by a bomb marked ‘stay away’

The Loony Tunes episodes after the state of the nation address are a roaring success for the 5% party and a farce for the DA
Opinion
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Malema the unexpected victor as DA scores own goal on apartheid

The DA’s response to De Klerk’s offensive apartheid remarks created further bad feeling when it might just have kept quiet
Opinion
14 hours ago

A bad week for Helen Zille

Helen Zille had a bad week trying to justify her free lodging in the home of DA funder and Capitec founder Michiel le Roux
News & Fox
1 week ago

Future is in coalitions as ANC risks losing majority, Helen Zille says

Focus has to be on coalitions that ‘are driven by values’ as DA and UDM negotiate
Politics
3 weeks ago

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Malema the unexpected victor as DA ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
PETER BRUCE: Bring me the head of Gwede Mantashe
Opinion / Bruce's List
3.
TONY LEON: Ramaphosa is being swallowed by a ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
CAROL PATON: SONA fallout shows us the real state ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
TOM EATON: How to get blown up by a bomb marked ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

FW de Klerk apologises for apartheid statement

National

De Klerk Foundation under fire for its ‘degree of awfulness’ comments

National

CAROL PATON: SONA fallout shows us the real state of our nation

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.