Making citizens wards of the state clashes with the constitution

Since the Soviet Union’s collapse, global trade has surged and extreme poverty has dropped from 38% of the world’s population to under 10%. Conversely, SA’s initial postapartheid poverty reduction progress proved unsustainable as it relied on government transfers, and not commercial gains.

Our economic ills reflect a political disposition dismissive of today’s global growth drivers: competitiveness, integration and adaptability. Yet prevailing policy biases won’t be dislodged in the absence of a profound crisis; or a new political regime; or a commercially robust growth strategy which is persuasively packaged for political acceptance. All of the above might be required but the current focus needs to be on the last option.

No-one desires a financial crisis. Nor are hopes that the IMF will sort out our mess valid. Our core disconnect is that voters don’t hold the government accountable. Outsiders can’t change this.

The 2024 elections are a long way off but the high likelihood of a coalition government will soon focus minds. Deep disconnects inspire reference to foundational documents.

The preamble of our highly regarded constitution begins with a veiled tribute to the liberation movement, then concludes on the twin high notes of, “free the potential of each person; and build a united and democratic SA able to take its rightful place as a sovereign state in the family of nations”.

ANC emphasises inequality

These two goals could form an ideal preamble for a high-growth blueprint. A growth plan should be crafted, as the constitution was, with various components being imported and then adapted to suit domestic conditions. This is how successful emerging nations design and update their economic policies; but not SA.

Those preamble goals are irreconcilable with the thrust of our economic policies. Wanting to “free the potential of each person” in a rampantly poor country should spur adoption of global best practice for eradicating poverty. Rather than targeting poverty reduction, the ANC emphasises inequality, which it depicts, with limited merit, as a perpetual legacy of apartheid. This vanquishes accountability while most of their supporters become dependent on the state — which ANC messaging then seeks to translate into electoral loyalty.

SA’s preamble language “free the potential of each person” is perfectly worded to guide social and economic policies. That SA is to take its rightful place in the family of nations is also exactly correct. But neither goal has been pursued.

A majority of South Africans are poor. The poor half of the population relies on government beneficence for roughly half of their income. They are, in effect, wards of the state.

Most South Africans are in no position to achieve their potential. Most are chronically poor and poorly educated. Far too many are trapped and state-dependent. Having such dependencies inspire loyalty to the ruling party is an affront to the constitution’s ideals and those who championed the democratic transition.

Our domestic economy can only employ a modest portion of our poorly educated surplus labour whereas it has never been more doable for such people to be employed in global supply chains. The necessary linkages require entrepreneurial flair. Our foreign and economic policies undercut such initiative.

SA’s most senior politicians and economic policymakers are profoundly inward-focused except when seeking investment commitments. But, when domestic consumption is stagnant, investments to displace incumbents don’t spur jobs or growth.

SA’s history, geography, politics and economics all oppose this country taking its rightful place in the family of nations. Routinely blaming colonialism for the nation’s ills feeds the politics of dependency economics. No country is as geographically distant from a top-three economy as SA but what impedes the surging of value-added exports is anticompetitive policies.

How our policymakers see the world and global integration are further distorted by SA being the most industrialised country in the world’s poorest region. They underappreciate how economic interlinking advances relations among successful and striving nations. Taking our rightful place among the family of nations requires leaders with objectively informed, and up-to-date, worldviews.