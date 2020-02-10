Opinion

CARTOON: China’s coronavirus cover-up

10 February 2020 - 05:03 Brandan Reynolds
Monday, February 10 2020
Monday, February 10 2020

Hospital confirms death of doctor who first warned of coronavirus outbreak

There was confusion hours earlier after Chinese media announced Li Wenliang’s death before quickly taking down their articles and social media posts
World
3 days ago

Xi assures Trump virus will not hobble long-term development

China’s assurances come amid outcry over death of doctor who warned of a new SARS-like coronavirus
World
2 days ago

How a contagion of political cover-ups spurred coronavirus spread

Chinese authorities have been accused of suppressing information that could have contained the outbreak earlier
Opinion
3 days ago

‘We are not waiting for an outbreak, we’re anticipating it,’ African health official warns

The continent is the least equipped to deal with the coronavirus epidemic
World
2 days ago

‘We have not reached the peak of infections yet,’ doctor in China warns

The coronavirus’s effects have been most keenly felt in Hubei, which has seen 97% of all deaths from the illness, and 67% of all patients
World
3 days ago
Friday, February 7 2020
Friday, February 7 2020

Most read

1.
STUART THEOBALD: Cosatu’s Eskom bailout proposal ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
Cyril Ramaphosa’s Sona is the most significant ...
Opinion
3.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Eskom and SAA are greater viral ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
LETTER: Cyril Ramaphosa’s grave mistake
Opinion / Letters
5.
MOELETSI MBEKI: How can we complete the process ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.