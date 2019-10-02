Editing Allowed
WATCH: How the ANC responded to Tito Mboweni’s economic growth plan
Business Times columnist Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss stories making the news, in the latest edition of Editing Allowed
02 October 2019 - 17:21
On the show this week, the panel discusses the ANC's response to finance minister Tito Mboweni's economic growth plan, which was discussed in detail during the national executive committee (NEC) meeting.
The panel also homes in on the possible implications of Markus Jooste's failure to stall a R740m damages claim.