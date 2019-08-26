Obstructionist home affairs officials bar entry of foreign investors

For each foreigner investing in a holiday home, wine farm or safari lodge and for every skilled entrepreneur setting up shop in SA, we see a multitude of jobs being created and much-needed tax revenue generated.

Yet SA persists in locking down its borders. The home affairs department’s processes are beset with delays. Its officials enforce internal policies over the laws of the country, and wrongful application refusals result in lengthy and expensive legal battles for applicants.

Compounding these challenges, the critical skills list looks set to omit designations such as corporate GMs and financial investment advisers, excluding foreign applicants highly skilled in the fields of business development and finance. Visas and permits are refused daily without any justifiable grounds. Applications for even the simplest visa are all too often resolved through litigation, and even then the department frequently does not comply with court orders.

It is simply easier to acquire a visa fraudulently than to endure the emotional strain of acquiring a visa lawfully, which could take years because in most instances administrative appeals are necessary. Unsurprisingly, a growing number of fraudulent visas appear to be in circulation.

Despite our president’s call to “open borders” and urging South Africans to look at foreigners coming to SA positively, the department of home affairs, which is responsible for regulating the entry of foreigners into SA, appears to be tightening immigration controls against skilled foreigners, foreign teachers, wealthy business people and retirees, refusing to issue visas to these individuals for reasons that extend far beyond the scope of the Immigration Act.

Encouraging interest

Our firm was co-founder of a multisectoral task team that recently made recommendations at a meeting with the acting director-general of home affairs and other officials on the question of scarce skills. Concern was voiced about the potential impact the Bill on International Migration and the critical skills list could have on efforts to grow the economy.

Our recommendations were well received, and it was encouraging that the acting director-general has encouraged public participation. However, several of our recommendations to boost foreign investment would require buy-in from other government departments. For instance, our recommendation on reducing the R5m foreign operating capital required to start a business would require a decision by the department of trade & industry, which has shown an encouraging interest and has expressed its wishes and intention to make SA great again.

However, no matter how receptive the acting director-general is to industry recommendations, and no matter how conducive the bill and scarce skills list is to immigration, the success of any new legislation — or efforts to attract foreign investment — will depend on how they are implemented in practice.

This is where the real challenge lies: home affairs officials are well known for their tendency to delay or summarily refuse applications, or make decisions not aligned with the letter and intent of the relevant laws.

These officials need to act with due respect for the law, their constitutional obligations, immigration jurisprudence and the rights of people and in the best interests of the country to attract foreign skills and investment and support the government’s economic growth objectives.

• De Saude Darbandi is proprietor of De Saude Attorneys, which specialises in immigration and nationality law.