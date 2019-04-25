PODCAST | Unpacking SA’s decline

SA has a well developed and functioning economy resembling that of a First World nation, but the country seems to have languished in a Third World state for decades, says Claude Baissac, CEO of Eunomix, a research and advisory firm that assesses countries on a number of metrics to determine their economic and social health.

In this edition of Business Day Spotlight, host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Baissac, who discusses his firm’s research into the SA economy, explaining some of the findings and insights that could help develop sustainable policy solutions to the country’s problems. He explains the motivation for the research, as well as its history and importance for both the country and investors.

The much-anticipated May 8 general election is only weeks away and SA’s new leaders will have a unique set of problems to tackle if SA is to grow by more than 1% a year.

Take a listen: