Opinion

PODCAST | Unpacking SA’s decline

25 April 2019 - 12:43 Mudiwa Gavaza
The much-anticipated May 8 general election is only weeks away. Picture: WALDO SWIEGERS
The much-anticipated May 8 general election is only weeks away. Picture: WALDO SWIEGERS

SA has a well developed and functioning economy resembling that of a First World nation, but the country seems to have languished in a Third World state for decades, says Claude Baissac, CEO of Eunomix, a research and advisory firm that assesses countries on a number of metrics to determine their economic and social health.

In this edition of Business Day Spotlight, host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Baissac, who discusses his firm’s research into the SA economy, explaining some of the findings and insights that could help develop sustainable policy solutions to the country’s problems. He explains the motivation for the research, as well as its history and importance for both the country and investors.

The much-anticipated May 8 general election is only weeks away and SA’s new leaders will have a unique set of problems to tackle if SA is to grow by more than 1% a year.

Take a listen: 

Subscribe: iono.fmSpotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.

PODCAST | SA consumers are going through the most

This weekly business podcast, Business Day Spotlight, looks at the growing financial pressure on South Africans
Opinion
6 days ago

PODCAST | The DA didn’t win the 2016 election, as much as the ANC lost it ​

Weekly business podcast Business Day Spotlight looks at the data behind the 2019 national elections
Politics
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | Business Day Spotlight: Dissecting the 2019 Mining Indaba

Behind the biggest business stories of the week — taking you inside key events, the movements at the top and their effects at the bottom
National
2 months ago

PODCAST | Business Day Spotlight

Business Day Spotlight is your weekly fix of business analysis. In this podcast series top Business Day journalists discuss and dissect South ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Heed Sim Tshabalala’s Reserve Bank ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
Malema and Mabuza are still bound by old loyalties
Opinion
3.
PETER BRUCE: Fate of Jiba and Mrwebi an easy ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
Mafia-style BEE ‘tenderpreneurs’ killing business ...
Opinion
5.
LETTER: Fighting the EFF message
Opinion / Letters

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.