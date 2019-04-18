Opinion

WATCH: Who is likely to make it to cabinet?

18 April 2019 - 07:49 Business Day TV
Peter Bruce and the team take a look at political machinations as we approach election day, and debate who is likely to make it to the cabinet. They also discuss the latest developments at the state capture commission.

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

