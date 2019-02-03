The underestimated risk of the CEO-worker pay disparity

It didn’t used to be this way. The CEO-to-worker pay ratio was 20-to-1 in 1965, according to EPI. The ratio gradually swelled during the three decades that followed, climbing to 343.5-to-1 by 2000. With few exceptions, it has hovered near 300 since then. That history is a reminder that the corporate pay structure was once more balanced and can be again.

Give workers a raise

Fortunately, companies can afford to give workers a raise. Firms in the Russell 1000 posted an average profit margin of 10% in 2018, the highest since 1995, the first year for which numbers are available. Other measures of profitability, such as return on equity and return on capital, are also at or near record highs.

Critics of the CEO-to-worker pay ratio, such as Matthew Shay, president and CEO of the National Retail Federation, complain that the ratio is misleading because it includes part-time workers. While I agree that it would be better to exclude them, it wouldn’t change the analysis. Shay, for example, estimates that including part-time workers overstates the retail industry’s ratios by 31%. But even if that were true across all industries, it would still mean that CEOs were paid roughly 200 times more than the median worker, or 10 times the pay ratio in 1965.

It also ignores the fact that the full-time equivalent of part-time pay would still be inadequate.

Some prominent investors have already acknowledged that the status quo may not hold. “It is not hard to imagine worsening social unrest among a generation that is falling behind economically,” Baupost Group’s Seth Klarman wrote in a recent letter to clients. “If things get bad enough, we could see taxes once again raised to confiscatory levels.”

That day may not be far off. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York has proposed doubling the top tax rate to 70% from 37%. Billionaire investor Ray Dalio warned well-heeled attendees at the World Economic Forum in Davos last week that Ocasio-Cortez’s ideas are gaining adherents. And there’s no guarantee that government efforts to narrow the pay gap would stop at tax policy.

The question isn’t whether CEOs, founders and innovators deserve to be rewarded. Clearly, they do. Rather, it’s whether they share enough of the spoils with the workers who are essential to their success. Clearly, many do not. For now, companies and their shareholders are free to address that failure as they choose, but that freedom will evaporate if they continue to leave workers behind.

