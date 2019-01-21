CARTOON: Bosasa muddies ANC’s manifesto

Data showing refinery processing in China rose to record highs in 2018 and Opec-led supply cuts lift Brent
The national minimum wage needs to be implemented and there should be greater vigilance on merger activity and the abuse of market dominance
Siyabonga Cwele says the department aims to put an end to the long queues at its front offices, staff shortages and poor infrastructure
All eyes will also be on the Zondo inquiry as former Bosasa executive Agrizzi continues his explosive testimony from last week
SA bank is rekindling its ambitions on the continent through a partnership with the French banking group
The WEF kicks off in a wintry Davos on Tuesday and about 3,000 delegates comprising political, business and civil leaders
With Saudi Arabia supplying about 40% of SA’s crude oil, ties between the two countries are close
Constitutional Court says Tshisekedi had won by a simple majority, paving the way for him to take over from longterm leader Joseph Kabila
The match was preparation for the Fifa World Cup in France this year and will be followed by a clash on Tuesday against Sweden at the same venue
Financial Times contributors pick their top six business reads for January
