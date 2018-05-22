Rebuild trust with an ethics Codesa

AUDITING AND ACCOUNTING SCANDALS
In these muddy waters is the true test of how the professions deal with confidentiality
The professional ethics of accountants, auditors and financial managers provide a robust foundation for their behaviour. But sometimes they wish the spate of accounting and auditing scandals would just go away.
Not long ago it was KPMG in the spotlight. Now Nkonki.
All have been implicated or embroiled in governance lapses. Nkonki has filed for voluntary liquidation. Which firm will be next?
Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu has removed KPMG and Nkonki from its list of service providers. Did it have to go that far?
What has gone wrong in the profession that it has reached the point where some are willing to help anxious, short-sighted businesspeople for a price? Why are some in the profession selling their souls for a few rand?
Accountants and auditors have the best ethical intentions and believe they are meeting their responsibilities with competence and integrity. They try to achieve this by applying standards or principles of accounting and auditing correctly and abiding by the ethical codes of conduct that govern the profession. But ethical lapses begin with small actions. It starts out as something innocent, then the rewards come in and the threshold is crossed.
As economic agents, accountants and auditors frequently face complicated situations. They often have to choose between their own interest and that of the public. The two bring moral dilemmas that often pose great difficulties and ethical challenges.
It is doubtful that corruption and bribery can ever be eliminated. Corporations, the government and nongovernmental organisations, international agencies and the accounting and auditing profession, however, have roles to play in building a web of containment around the problem. That is why regulations, standards, principles and ethical codes are devised by professional bodies such as the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants, the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors, the Institute of Internal Auditors SA and international bodies such as the International Federation of Accountants and the International Financial Reporting Standards.
These organisations have all been at pains to ensure that all accounting practitioners serve society and create an ethical, value-driven financial sector by maintaining internationally comparable auditing and ethics standards.
An accountant may think ethics rules issued by these organisations, while binding, may not be important because in some cases discipline under them does not affect eligibility to practice. This is an incorrect perspective. Any breach of ethical conduct by practitioners must be considered an indictment of their reputations and integrity.
It is a pity that the profession has come under intense attack and scrutiny. Far from presenting a true and fair view of firms’ corporate operations and financial positions, the profession is regarded as often ignoring proper accounting procedures to maximise individuals’ self-interest.
That is why rebuilding trust in the accountancy and auditing profession after the scandals in SA over the past two years has placed ethics at the heart of finance. Nothing is more important than ensuring that accountants are given practical guidance on ethics issues. It is not about ticking boxes and mouthing platitudes; ethics must be given real meaning.
Due to the loss of public confidence following scandals in recent years and the recent state capture exposés, there is a need for people in these professions to act and be seen to act ethically throughout the financial reporting chain — in particular demonstrating integrity, objectivity and independence when appropriate.
To improve confidence in financial reporting, ethical behaviour is necessary at all points along the information supply chain that delivers financial reporting to the market. Corporate management and boards of directors, who have the prime responsibility for financial reporting, as well as auditors, standard setters, regulators and other participants in the reporting process such as lawyers, investment bankers, investment analysts and credit ratings agencies all have important roles to play and improvements to make to enhance the credibility of financial reporting.
Auditors and accountants operate in an area of society where honesty and ethics are critical. It is a pity that the sector is regularly characterised as a hotbed of greed, yet it requires trust and ethical behaviour to operate efficiently.
Accountants and auditors are generally bound by client confidentiality, and rightly so. Yet there are instances in which public interest may supersede the obligation of confidentiality. While there are many situations in which there is a legal obligation to disclose information, there are other circumstances in which there is no legal duty but a moral obligation. That is where the waters become muddied. And in these muddy waters is the true test of how the professions deal with confidentiality and how directors and management respond.
These professions are regarded as honest brokers of transparent information. If they don’t continue to provide transparent information, they lose the public trust.
The profession will thrive or fall based on the following fundamental principles that must be observed by every accountant and auditor: objectivity, integrity, competence and due care, confidentiality and professional behaviour.
Financial reporting practitioners should always justify the effect of their ethical decisions by asking and answering these questions:
• Have I been truly independent in appearance and performance?
• Have I implemented the principles of reporting standards?
• Have I implemented my responsibilities in a professional manner, particularly the external responsibilities?
• Have I increased the quality of the audit; and
• Have I provided my services professionally and ethically?
Accountants and auditors must always champion an ethics-based culture and provide a framework for doing the right thing irrespective of the consequences.
Like the Convention for a Democratic SA held from 1990 to 1993, which ended apartheid, what is required now is an accounting or finance profession convention to engage on issues of ethics and professional conduct and bring back public trust to the profession and the institutions guiding it.
• Ramano, a qualified chartered accountant, is chief financial officer of PPC
