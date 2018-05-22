Rebuild trust with an ethics Codesa

It is doubtful that corruption and bribery can ever be eliminated. Corporations, the government and nongovernmental organisations, international agencies and the accounting and auditing profession, however, have roles to play in building a web of containment around the problem. That is why regulations, standards, principles and ethical codes are devised by professional bodies such as the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants, the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors, the Institute of Internal Auditors SA and international bodies such as the International Federation of Accountants and the International Financial Reporting Standards.

These organisations have all been at pains to ensure that all accounting practitioners serve society and create an ethical, value-driven financial sector by maintaining internationally comparable auditing and ethics standards.

An accountant may think ethics rules issued by these organisations, while binding, may not be important because in some cases discipline under them does not affect eligibility to practice. This is an incorrect perspective. Any breach of ethical conduct by practitioners must be considered an indictment of their reputations and integrity.

It is a pity that the profession has come under intense attack and scrutiny. Far from presenting a true and fair view of firms’ corporate operations and financial positions, the profession is regarded as often ignoring proper accounting procedures to maximise individuals’ self-interest.

That is why rebuilding trust in the accountancy and auditing profession after the scandals in SA over the past two years has placed ethics at the heart of finance. Nothing is more important than ensuring that accountants are given practical guidance on ethics issues. It is not about ticking boxes and mouthing platitudes; ethics must be given real meaning.

Due to the loss of public confidence following scandals in recent years and the recent state capture exposés, there is a need for people in these professions to act and be seen to act ethically throughout the financial reporting chain — in particular demonstrating integrity, objectivity and independence when appropriate.

To improve confidence in financial reporting, ethical behaviour is necessary at all points along the information supply chain that delivers financial reporting to the market. Corporate management and boards of directors, who have the prime responsibility for financial reporting, as well as auditors, standard setters, regulators and other participants in the reporting process such as lawyers, investment bankers, investment analysts and credit ratings agencies all have important roles to play and improvements to make to enhance the credibility of financial reporting.

Auditors and accountants operate in an area of society where honesty and ethics are critical. It is a pity that the sector is regularly characterised as a hotbed of greed, yet it requires trust and ethical behaviour to operate efficiently.