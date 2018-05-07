CARTOON: Famous last words

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about Naspers, his stock pick of the day
Kim Jong-un’s pledge to dismantle his nuclear test site may be a ruse meant to convince the world he is ditching his nukes when he is not, writes Michael Schuman
Satawu says unions are deliberating after the new proposal from the bargaining council and the CCMA and will consult members on Monday
The North West's premier could hold power by heading the ANC structures in the province
The Tesla CEO did not remain silent, but tweeted that ‘saying you like ‘moats’ is just a nice way of saying you like oligopolies’
Early indications are that agriculture exports will be strong
IBM, gold and diamond companies (including De Beers), and an independent laboratory are using TrustChain to track the provenance of finished pieces of jewellery
The Mozambican rebel opposition leader led Renamo for nearly 40 years through a bloody civil war and into an era of compromised politics
With two games remaining to Liverpool’s one, they can still put pressure on the Champions League finalists
Prolific playwright and cultural activist Mike van Graan is determined to be heard on as many platforms as possible, writes Diane de Beer
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.
Please sign in or register to comment.