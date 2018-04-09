Iqbal Survé funds scramble exposed

Suspicions are now rife that the private placement has been engineered largely to allow the PIC to come to the rescue with more government pensioners’ cash. The institution refused to confirm or deny whether it was taking up any portion of the private placement.

Just what a mess Survé has made of Independent is laid out in brutal detail in his prelisting statement. The interim financial information disclosed by SIM shows that, at June 30 2017, SIM had accumulated losses of R752m and the company’s total liabilities exceed its assets by R547m. The figures include and reflect the financial state of Independent because SIM controls more than via its 55% holding.

The prelisting statement discloses that SIM suffered significant losses every year of operation since Survé took over. It says the group’s revenue was "negatively affected" by declining advertising sales and reduced margins on advertising.

The group is losing cash, mainly due to interest payments, though it has been making only limited interest payments on its major loans, with repayment deadlines looming.

The interest-bearing debt of about R2.3bn includes just less than R1bn owed to the Chinese, half of which must be paid by August 15, and R770m owed to the GEPF, half of which also falls due in August. Another debt to GEPF is currently R490m but is due for final calculation and payment in 2020.

Given that the company is technically bankrupt, the auditor’s report notes: "The ability of the company to continue as a going concern is dependent on a number of factors. The most significant of these is that the directors continue to procure funding for the ongoing operations for the company."

Survé needs cash and, given the August debt deadlines, he needs a lot and he needs it fast. What to do? Enter Sagarmatha.

Package

The issue about Sagarmatha and the listing is the disconcerting way in which benefits appear to flow to Survé and his family interests. Examine how the initial Sagarmatha package was put together:

Establish a company at R1 per share. Sagarmatha Technologies started corporate life in 2013 as the rather more lowly Independent Media Corporate Services, of which 120 shares were issued to a company that is effectively wholly owned by Survé’s family trust. The shares were a nominal R1 each.

Get another company you control to buy shares for real cash. On December 31 2014 Independent, controlled by Survé, injected R10.3m into Sagarmatha Technologies in exchange for 31 new shares. There were now 151 shares. Independent held 20.5% of the company for which it had paid R10.3m. Survé’s family trust now held 79.5% of the company, for which it had paid just R120.

Inject assets. Several new and some existing assets were injected into Sagarmatha Technologies: African News Agency (ANA), Loot and IOL. In March 2015, Survé launched ANA. It was held 79% by Sagarmatha Technologies and 21% by another vehicle of the Surveé family trust. ANA was established to replace the old South African Press Association, which closed its doors at the end of March 2015.