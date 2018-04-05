CARTOON: Trade war

Brent edges higher on support from firm global equities, as the US expresses willingness to negotiate a resolution on trade with China
The biggest structural reforms here would affect not just the unions but business too, which needs seriously to examine the way it creates wealth
Former president goes to court on Friday to face corruption charges
Enoch Godongwana, head of the ANC’s economic transformation subcommittee, says there are many views on the idea of a land tax
Difficulties in ramping up the South Deep mine to its full potential hold back share price, says CEO Holland
Report says more than half of South Africans, or 30-million people, are living below the national poverty line
Energy Minister Jeff Radebe says any extension depends on affordability, prices and economics
The level of youth unemployment in a number of countries is unacceptably high
Schoeman powered away in the run to upset the Brownlee brothers and win the men’s triathlon at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games
Havana Club rum, embargoed in the US, is sold in 120 countries and grew 6% in 2017 — and is not to be confused with the Havana Club produced in Puerto Rico
