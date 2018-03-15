Opinion

WATCH: How and why VBS collapsed

15 March 2018 - 08:56 Business Day TV
VBS Mutual Bank.
VBS Mutual Bank.

Rob Rose, Editor at Financial Mail leads this week's edition of Editing Allowed with some of South Africa's top editors.

The panel take a look at the collapse of VBS Bank (the bank that gave Zuma a loan to cover the cost for Nklandla). VBS declared itself a mutual bank and their growth was contributed to municipal funders who were illegal and they were warned about this they carried on with their illegal activities with absolute impunity throughout 2017.

