MARIA RAMOS: What SA needs to do to navigate a fractured world

We have to do this in a global environment where, as Modi said, the fourth industrial revolution is upon us. Data, technology and artificial intelligence have the power to bring about revolutionary changes overnight. Those who do not have the skills or access to participate and compete for these new opportunities continue to live in a reality devoid of personal and income growth. This means these will simultaneously become the new basis for exclusion. In our own country the battles between Uber drivers and traditional taxicab drivers are indicative of this pattern.

Our collective challenge is to construct an environment in which new enterprises can be set up, be sustained and grow, in order to create employment opportunities. We also must have people and businesses that can compete in a new global economy that is constantly evolving at a faster rate than we have seen before.

This is not the work of the government alone. The influencers in the South African economy mirror those at the WEF. They range from legislators and policy makers to business people, civil society activists and trade unions. They have divergent interests and views on how to achieve inclusive economic growth but they can never achieve this ambition if they continue to act alone.

We must find common pathways in which we can simultaneously co-operate while ensuring that no one interest dominates over another and entrenches existing inequalities and injustices. For SA to achieve long-term inclusive economic growth that is in sync with the rest of the world we must focus on three interconnected priority actions. The first is providing access to high-quality education across the entire chain. This means a combination of schools with good infrastructure, modern curricula and access to modern technologies that produce high school and university graduates who can compete in the new global economy.

Results in this respect will not be achieved overnight but we will fall further behind if we do not start. This means the government, teachers’ unions, student organisations and other economic actors have to co-operate in creating both the environment and opportunities for expanding investment in education.