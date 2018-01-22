Davos awaits the Disrupter-in-Chief

The WEF is an easy target for criticism. In the 47 years since its foundation, one might reasonably expect that its contribution to the world would be clearer. The last decade, in particular, has seen its original mission diluted. Improving the state of the world is a noble goal, but the circus surrounding the speeches and plenaries, in the chalets and five-star hotels dotted around this picturesque town, can seem more important than the forum itself.

The fact is that the rich are getting richer, while the poor are being left behind; women remain under-represented in boardrooms and under-engaged in the global workforce; environmental change is leaving the poorest countries vulnerable; voters are becoming more and more politically polarised and partisan; far too many children do not have the benefit of secondary education. This is not the WEF’s fault, of course, but its impact on these problems feels negligible.

If Davos needs a wake-up call, it will surely get one now. The WEF has needed to hear the perspective of those who voted for Donald Trump, not to mention those who voted for Brexit, or Marine Le Pen, or Germany’s AfD. The jury may be out on whether Trump is the hero these disenfranchised people craved, but he has at least put them on the agenda.

No matter how uncomfortable or difficult those views may be, understanding the people who hold them is crucial. They are the very people likely to be left behind by the Fourth Industrial Revolution about which the WEF founder Klaus Schwab has written, and they need to be represented here. One thing is for sure, this year’s Davos will certainly be interesting.

• Quest is a CNN international business correspondent, and hosts the Quest Means Business show on the channel.