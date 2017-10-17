Who will rise and fall in China’s Communist Party congress?

That movement was led by another imposing Communist dignitary, Deng Xiaoping. But the impression that Deng, who maintained influence over the regime even though he did not head either the party or the state, was all-powerful is misguided. While he may have been the motivating spirit behind new technocratic policies, Deng’s real strength was his ability to forge and then manage a wide coalition of political factions — from hard-boiled central planners and communist elders to ambitious up-and-comers out in the provinces.

Deng told party members to "emancipate the mind" and he encouraged the flourishing of policy, if not political ideas. That led to an explosion of tinkering with improving corporate performance, opening to trade and investment and boosting agricultural production, all of which underpinned China’s economic rise. Many of the most critical measures adopted under his watch in the late 1970s and 1980s — including dismantling agricultural communes and the formation of "special economic zones" to woo foreign investment — originated with provincial authorities who had been encouraged to experiment.

China witnessed another striking burst of reform during the period from 1998 to 2003, when Zhu Rongji served as premier. Not only did Zhu usher China into the World Trade Organisation, he oversaw a drastic and painful downsizing of the country’s state-owned enterprises (not unlike what’s needed today). He managed this despite not being the top dog in Chinese politics; as premier, he ranked behind president Jiang Zemin. The pair ended up forming a fruitful partnership: Jiang managed diverse interests and maintained political support while Zhu rammed through controversial changes.

Of course, Deng and Zhu were strong personalities, willing to make bold decisions. Arguably, though, they were better able to accomplish what they did by operating within a larger network of support. Rather than shoving policies down the throats of terrified subordinates, they won buy-in for potentially destabilising reforms. And, in turn, they benefited from ideas and energy from below, as their followers felt empowered to look for new ways to fulfil the government’s priorities.

The process may have led to the occasional setback; Deng was compelled to sacrifice some of the most outspoken reformers to the conservative wolves to keep his coalition intact. But it also led to bigger, more fundamental changes that set the stage for future Chinese growth.

The past five years under Xi has shown the dangers of too much consolidation of power. Despite gathering more and more control in his own hands, Xi has so far been unwilling to employ that clout to revamp the country’s inefficient state enterprises, wean the economy off its debt addiction or allow the market to allocate financial resources; all are critical steps to bolster sagging productivity and produce healthier growth. With no one around to balance Xi’s power — premier Li Keqiang has been more or less sidelined and central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan is on his way out — there’s no one near the top able to push for faster change.

Nor does Xi’s government seem equipped to generate the kind of policy innovation that has been so crucial to China in the past. Rather than encouraging cadres to experiment and resist ideological conformity as Deng did, Xi and his anti-graft enforcers seem inclined to demand unquestioned loyalty. This has stifled debate within the government and denied China’s policymakers the flexibility to adapt to the needs of a changing economy.

There remains some hope among China experts that once the Party congress is over and Xi has solidified his grip, a new Xi, more focused on the economy and committed to fixing its problems, will emerge. It would be nice if this proved true. But the problem with big-man rule is that change can only take place if the big man wants it. And in Xi’s case, it’s not clear he does.

• Schuman is a journalist based in Beijing and author of Confucius: And the World He Created.

Bloomberg