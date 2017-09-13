New patents policy the wrong cure for improving access to medicines

For science, technology and innovation to drive economic growth, SA requires strong respect for IP rights. Innovators need assurance that once registered with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission and disclosed to be capitalised upon, their ideas will receive adequate protection. Predictable laws and institutions that attract and encourage investment are fundamental to economic growth and job creation.

IP rights protection in the pharmaceutical sector is of immediate concern. SA urgently needs to contribute to finding innovative solutions to combat various diseases prevalent in Africa. Professor Kelly Chibale of the University of Cape Town’s Drug Discovery and Development Centre (H3D) says existing unmet medical needs require innovative solutions, "and the necessary research and development is expensive. Based on recent estimates, on average, one new drug could take up to $2.5bn to discover and develop and represents anything up to 10,000 false starts. Someone has to pay for these costly failures along the way to one success."

The proposed policy calls for a "workable" compulsory licensing system and a nonjudicial mechanism for awarding such licences. Compulsory licences allow the government to "break" a patent and give a licence to a local manufacturer — or perhaps, in SA’s case, the proposed state manufacturer, Ketlaphela — to produce a drug.

In simple terms, the government wants to make it easier to expropriate IP from innovators by bypassing the courts, but this will almost certainly not pass constitutional muster.

For many years, critics of patents have claimed that for HIV/AIDS treatment programmes and other healthcare interventions to thrive, we need to produce medicines locally and do away with vast swathes of the drug patent and IP regime.