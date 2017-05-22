Universities’ dependence on overseas donors could backfire

One strategic priority in terms of time and resources must be to prioritise, in terms of time and resources, the heavily strengthening and extending of relationships with existing local donors and cultivating new local donors among those who have yet to fund higher education institutions.

The largest proportion of income comes from trusts and foundations (58%) while individuals comprise the largest donor category (83% of all donors).

A possible way to approach this challenge is a concerted national campaign by or on behalf of the higher education sector as a whole to recruit local individuals, organisations and companies as donors to higher education.

Another strategic priority should be to convince the corporate sector of the value, for its own wellbeing and the national good, of serving as a bulwark to higher education.

In terms of the private sector, this study showed from 2013 to 2015 the proportion of philanthropic income increased from 14% to 17%.

In real terms, this was a shift from about R92m in 2013, to about R204m in 2015 – an increase of about R112m. This was admittedly with one extra university in the sample, but it accounted for only a small fraction of the increase.

There is anecdotal information that private sector contributions to universities continued to increase during 2016, at least in some instances as a direct response to the #FeesMustFall movement resulting in protests and other disruptions.

This is an extremely encouraging development, albeit still much smaller in monetary terms than might be desired. It is of fundamental importance to the higher education sector that corporates show confidence in it. If business supports universities, others — notably high net worth individuals, alumni and a broader range of charitable trusts and foundations — can more easily be persuaded to follow suit.