Questions raised about hydrogen use in green transport solutions Experts differ over replacement of fossil-fuel powered engines

The debate about using hydrogen in fuel cells to power vehicles or to provide electricity runs the risk of being driven by those with vested interests rather than for the good of the world.

In a sobering assessment of the role hydrogen can play in the greening of the environment and freeing the world from carbon-based energy sources, Gary Kendall, Nedbank’s sustainability and strategy specialist, said participants in the debate had to be assessed on their economic interests in backing hydrogen...