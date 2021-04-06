Company Comment
SA’s treasure trove of rare minerals a windfall as world goes green
The country is in a unique position to create and participate in modern technologies with its trove of rare minerals in platinum group metals
06 April 2021 - 19:59
SA sits on a treasure trove of rare minerals that have a multitude of uses, with new technologies pending to add to their allure. Among these are the three lesser-known platinum group metals (PGMs). The best known are platinum and palladium and, increasingly, rhodium.
These are mainly industrial metals and are collectively most used to make antipollution devices in petrol and diesel engines. Platinum is the odd one out, with its uses split almost equally between autocatalysts, jewellery and industrial applications...
