Wits researchers interpret brainwaves to give amputees a hand

Biomedical engineers at Wits have researched how brainwaves can be used to control a robotic prosthetic hand. The impact is far reaching as such a brain computer interface (BCI) will enable amputees and people with motor impairments to regain some hand mobility.

“In SA, stroke victims may benefit significantly from this technology,” says Abdul-Khaallq Mohamed, lecturer and PhD candidate in the School of Electrical and Information Engineering at Wits. “Strokes afflict an estimated 132,000 South Africans per year.”

Currently, a prosthetic hand costs around $100,000 (about R1.5m), an investment out of reach for most South Africans. This research will use 3D-printing to create a prosthetic hand for $78 (about R1,154), thereby increasing access to such healthcare for many.

Mohamed co-ordinates a research group of six students studying different aspects of potentially controlling a robotic hand. Most BCI experiments to date have centred on basic hand movements such as finger taps, button presses or simple finger grasps.

BIOTECH OF INTERPRETING BRAINWAVES

“I envisage a BCI capable of controlling a robotic prosthetic hand that will enable people with motor disabilities to write, hold a glass or shake hands,” he says. The Wits-based research group focuses uniquely on a combination of hand movements including wrist extension, wrist flexion, finger flexion, finger extension and the tripod pinch.

BCls can use electroencephalograms (EEGs) brainwaves to interpret human intentions from electrical signals in the brain and use these to control an external device such as a prosthetic hand, computer, or speech synthesizer.

The prosthetic robotic hand relies on EEGs extracted via electrodes on the skull or electromyography (EMG) obtained from electrodes recording muscle signals, for information. A BCI will interpret these signals and translate them to instruct the movements of the artificial hand.

Other life-changing research within biotech and engineering is being done at the globally ranked university, which has more than 97% of its graduates employed within six months of graduation. This includes engineering advancement by Wits biomedical engineer Adam Pantanowitz and his teams.