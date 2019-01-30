Threatened Lesser Flamingos at death’s door as Kamfers Dam dries up
‘It’s really a miracle that of the first 900 chicks relocated, only one of them died. These chicks have a zest for life and they are fighting to survive,’ says Birdlife SA CEO Mark Anderson
30 January 2019 - 11:37
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.