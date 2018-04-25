Renewables revolution: how circular economies help to close the loop

"The challenge of using recyclable material is to meet the same requirements and specifications as virgin material," says Jeroen van der Vlist, a polymer chemistry scientist at the Applied Polymer Innovations Institute.

Dutch Awearness has also teamed up with clothing manufacturer Tricorp to make construction workers’ uniforms from circular material.

Dura Vermeer, one of the largest construction companies in the Netherlands, outfits its employees in circular workwear and collaborates with Dutch Awearness to convert textile waste into alternative construction materials in a process known as urban mining.

Visser’s quest takes him from the clothing industry to carpet manufacturing factory Interface, where he interviews Ton van Keken, its senior vice-president of operations.

The company’s Mission Zero 2020 strategy is based on three possibilities for recycling carpets: they can be washed and resold; put through a machine that separates the backing from the fibre and made into new carpets; or burned for energy.

As it works towards its zero-waste target, new markets are opening up for the company: a carpet tile that requires half the yarn normally used has particular appeal in Scandinavian and southern European countries.

In the UK, energy firm Biogen takes almost a 250,000 tonnes of food waste from households, manufacturing plants, retailers and restaurants, and transforms it into renewable energy. A by-product is nitrogen-rich biofertiliser, which enables farmers to produce a much higher yield than is possible with the usual chemical fertilisers.

Biogen’s former CEO, Julian O’Neill, says huge amounts of food waste still go to landfills and incinerators and legislative support is key to changing this.

Quito in Equador is as rich in biodiversity as it is in companies and citizens trying to preserve resources. Local government spearheads several sustainability initiatives. One example is a company that recycles Tetra Pak, which is such a difficult material to recycle that people pay lots of money to get rid of it.

Using a variety of processes, EcoPak takes used Tetra Pak packaging and produces roofs that last 30 years, hand-woven furniture, jewellery, and bathroom and kitchen accessories.

In SA, Barloworld recycles Caterpillar equipment. "When you invest in something like this, you take a long-term view on it … the return is not only to Barloworld, but to the country, to the world. You can’t quantify that," says Lesibana Ledwaba, executive director for operational transformation and strategy at Barloworld Equipment.