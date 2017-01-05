Scientists to uncover Earth’s secrets in Antarctic expedition

It was a balmy 6°C when the Antarctic Circumnavigation Expedition reached Marion Island, one of SA’s foreign territories, on Christmas Day. It was the multinational expedition’s first stop on its three-month voyage through some of the most inclement ocean on Earth.

On December 20, Russian research vessel Akademik Treshnikov departed from Cape Town, to return on — weather permitting — March 18. With 55 researchers from 30 countries, including SA, this expedition aims to undertake 22 scientific projects to understand these unique ecosystems.

The Southern Ocean — or Antarctic Ocean — is one of the most understudied. Often referred to as the "lungs of the world’s oceans" since it is surrounded by other oceans, this is where we expect to see the drastic consequences of climate change. But this ocean is also renowned for its stormy weather, which makes it difficult to undertake the research that is vital for understanding Earth’s system and climate. The Antarctic Circumnavigation Expedition (ACE) aims to change that in the first expedition to island-hop and navigate all the South Ocean islands in one trip.

"It is a research mission going to all the islands of the sub-Antarctic," says Danièle Rod, ACE programme manager. "It’s a unique endeavour." Usually a country’s researchers go down to their base, and then return back to their country — they do not get a whirlwind tour of the various territories and scientific projects.

It is the brainchild of the Swiss Polar Institute, a unit in the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne, and supported by Ferring Pharmaceuticals’s chief Frederik Paulsen. "We’re collaborating very closely with the [South African] departments of

science and technology and environmental affairs," Rod says. "It was important for us as

ACE management to involve countries that have more experience than we do in the Antarctic regions."

For SA, the Antarctic is one of its geographical advantage areas, and is an area where South African science is globally competitive. Initially used as a gateway to the world’s southern-most continent in the 17th century, SA has been actively involved in scientific research on Antarctica and its only overseas territory, the Prince Edward islands, since the end of the Second World War.

"A better understanding of Antarctica is critical, not just for its preservation, but for the whole planet," the project says on its brochure. "The poles are affected by climate change more than any other region on Earth. Moreover, they play a central role in providing oceans with strong underwater streams that regulate the world’s climate from the poles to the equator."

The route is not random. In an article published in the South African Journal of Science that critiques the expedition, a team of researchers writes: The expedition "plans to follow the path of the largest oceanographic feature of the Southern Ocean, the eastward propagating, wind-driven Antarctic Circumpolar Current".

This current allows Antarctica to maintain its ice sheet, by keeping the warmer waters of the Atlantic, Indian and Pacific oceans at bay. This is where nutrients get exchanged between the oceans, which sustain plants and animals. The science experiments alone have a price tag of €3.5m, Rod says.

Biodiversity

They range from Antarctic biodiversity (how has life evolved and spread in and around the Antarctic region, both in the past and today?) and evaluating how the ocean stores atmospheric carbon — which is particularly important in a time of anthropogenic climate change — to discovering what the atmosphere on Earth was like before industrialisation. Researchers can investigate the planet’s ancient climate through drilled ice-cores, which are cylinders of ice many metres long.

In ice sheets, there are layers of frozen precipitation, collected over thousands of years. That prehistoric rain, snow or sleet can tell scientists what was happening in the Earth’s atmosphere and climate when that water fell to the ground. By comparing different sections of the ice core, researchers can see how the atmosphere changed.

A South African, the University of Cape Town’s Dr Sarah Fawcett, will be principal investigator of one of the 22 projects, although South Africans will also be involved in a number of others. Eight South African organisations — including universities and research councils — will be involved in the expedition’s research projects, Rod says.

Fawcett’s project aims to profile the microbial communities of the Southern Ocean. Microbes are tiny organisms, and they are fundamental in ecosystems — even though we cannot see them. Phytoplankton, for example, are microscopic marine plants that perform photosynthesis and absorb carbon. This ability to absorb carbon depends on how much nitrogen these plants consume, and the details of this interaction in the Southern Ocean are not well understood.

While this research has implications for our understanding of Earth’s climate system, it has more immediate consequences for SA, which is set to benefit from the majority of the science projects done on board Akademik Treshnikov, whether it is involved in the projects or not.

"The results will assist decision-makers in formulating appropriate environmental policies to lessen the vulnerability of sub-Antarctic systems," the academics write in the journal article. These researchers are involved in the expedition.

"Given that Southern Ocean waters support globally significant fisheries, the expedition is also relevant to the South African government’s ongoing development initiative through Operation Phakisa to unlock the potential of SA’s oceans."

• Wild is a journalist with a special focus on science