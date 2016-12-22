Stay away from kreef, WWF urges South Africans

The World Wide Fund for Nature in SA (WWF-SA) is urging South Africans to avoid eating West Coast rock lobster, commonly known as “kreef”, as stocks have fallen to 2% of their previous levels.

WWF-SA said its campaign to “skip the kreef” follows the government’s publication of an unchanged total allowable catch for the species in the current season, although there has been a precipitous decline in stocks because of illegal fishing and poor management of the resource.

A coalition of fishers and WWF-SA have signed an open letter to Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Senzeni Zokwana, calling for a reconsideration of the management of West Coast rock lobster, in everyone’s interests.