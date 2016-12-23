Jacky Goliath turned the challenge of drought and water restrictions into an opportunity to create a thriving business.

In 2005 when there was little rain many home owners began taking a keen interest in water-wise plants.

That difficult time proved to be a turning point for Goliath, who has farming in her blood. She started a tiny backyard nursery in Stellenbosch, specialising in fynbos.

It was a modest beginning, but today her 100% black-owned company‚ De Fynne Nursery‚ operates on a 22ha farm in Paarl and is flourishing — all thanks to the 2005 drought.

"Besides fynbos‚ people are growing their own fruit and vegetables in pots‚" she said. "They would rather plant in containers as they are easier to water and care for.

"And they are also becoming more conscious about lowering their carbon footprint by planting plants such as Spekboom‚’’ said Goliath‚ 43‚ who is equally passionate about the environment.

In 2001‚ while working for an NGO‚ Goliath and friend Elton Jefthas decided to start a nursery in his backyard to earn extra income. They planted three types of fynbos, altogether 1,000 plants.

Goliath has a degree in horticulture and he has one in horticulture and agriculture. Both had also worked for the Agricultural Research Council so they had the skills needed to start a nursery. But still, said Goliath‚ "we didn’t know what we were letting ourselves in for".