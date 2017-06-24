Lotus FM picks up the pieces after 90-10

Lotus FM’s target listenership is drawn mainly from the Indian community.

Four months after the sudden introduction of Motsoeneng’s policy, which decreed that 90% of the music played on radio stations had to be local, Lotus FM had lost about 130,000 listeners — falling from an average 390,000 to 260,000.

Listeners went to East Coast Radio (ECR), Radio Hindvani and Radio Islam, among others.

The policy also affected staff morale. Popular Lotus FM Morning Rush presenter Neville Pillay left, citing the decimation of the station’s listenership as one reason. He joined Highveld Radio in Joburg.

Lotus FM station manager Alvin Pillay and marketing manager Randheer Balbadan declined to comment, saying all communications with media was handled via SABC spokesman Kaizer Kganyago.

But a senior staffer said management had held several meetings with staff in an effort to reverse the decline.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, he said: "Due to the decree, we were playing South African music, including kwaito and house music.

"But as soon as we got clarity from the SABC management that the decree has been relaxed, DJs were told to play popular Indian music.

"We don’t know what effect this would have over time."

The staffer added: "A task team was formed to try and negotiate terms with the advertisers who left the station due to the 90-10 policy.

"Plans are also under way to try to reconnect with the local Indian community so that we can serve our listeners better."

Members of the Save Our Lotus FM, a pressure group that lobbied the communications minister and the SABC to consider reversing the 90-10 policy said they were overjoyed that their efforts had borne fruit.