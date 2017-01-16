MPs to scan SABC probe statements for evidence of perjury

Parliament’s ad-hoc committee investigating issues at the SABC has vowed to take strong action against individuals who misled it during hearings that concluded last week.

The committee heard evidence from its last witnesses, former SABC board chairman Ben Ngubane and Zandile Tshabalala, on Friday.

Committee chairman Vincent Smith said on Sunday "contradictions" had emerged during the hearings that meant the committee might have been misled by some witnesses.

The committee would compile a draft report this week, before producing a final report in February.

Witness testimony would be scrutinised further to check for inconsistencies, Smith said.

The committee would consult Parliament’s legal advisers with a view to laying criminal charges against individuals who may have committed perjury.