Maguvhe and SABC team walk out of Parliament's inquiry

SABC board chairman Prof Mbulaheni Maguvhe and his legal team, and SABC executives including acting CEO James Aguma and Hlaudi Motsoeneng, staged a mass walkout of a parliamentary committee on Wednesday morning.

The ad hoc committee had decided to proceed with its inquiry into the fitness of the SABC board, whose sole member is Maguvhe, despite his decision to appeal last week’s ruling by the High Court in Cape Town that dismissed his bid to halt an inquiry into the SABC.

After the walkout on Wednesday, the committee proceeded to hear evidence from the auditor-general's office. The committee is also due to hear from Icasa officials and the public protector's office later on Wednesday.

The chairman of the ad hoc committee, Vincent Smith, told MPs earlier that he had received notice of the appeal on Tuesday night.

The committee decided to continue with the inquiry with Smith saying there was no court order preventing the inquiry from proceeding.

The committee made its decision after meeting with Parliament's legal advisers behind closed doors for almost an hour.

"I must emphasise that this is a decision by the MPs, not the legal minds," said Smith.

Some MPs had argued that Maghuve's appeal was simply a stalling tactic.

Asked to comment on his intention to appeal, Maguvhe, who was in Parliament with his legal team, said: "I don’t debate through the media. The MPs can say what they want."

The inquiry was due to start on Wednesday, with a team from the auditor-general’s office and Icasa officials scheduled to provide evidence.