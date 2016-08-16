Racism defamation suit involving Ferial Haffajee is settled

A RACISM defamation lawsuit against Media24 and former City Press editor Ferial Haffajee has been settled, said Media24’s lawyer on Tuesday.

Four former City Press staff members, Mawande Mvumvu, Khanyiso Tshwaku, Muntu Vilakazi and Denvor de Wee, sued the company and Haffajee for R3m each, alleging that she had defamed them as she called them racist.

The case was set down to be heard on Thursday. But attorney Andrew Boerner told Business Day on Tuesday that it had since been settled.

"The action was withdrawn and the dispute has been settled," he said. He would not be drawn on the details of the settlement.

The dispute began in 2013 after a tense staff meeting in which concerns were raised about racism and transformation. Haffajee followed up with an e-mail saying she objected to the "naked racism" on display at the meeting.

Last week, the Star reported that Haffajee had denied defaming the four former staffers and that she had apologised to them for singling them out for criticism.