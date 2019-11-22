BREAKING NEWS: SAA strikers reach a settlement

The eight-day strike at SAA is over.

The terms of the settlement will be announced shortly, but union representatives have confirmed that they have secured an undertaking that the retrenchment process will be postponed.

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) and the SA Cabin Crew Association had been demanded an 8% increase while SAA had offered 5,9% deferred until April 2020.

The strike, which began on November 15, has forced SAA to cancel numerous flights and is costing the flag carrier more than R50m a day.

