Amcu wants to recover R28bn from Samancor
The largest trade union in SA’s platinum sector has gone to court to recover money it says the government lost in Samancor's alleged trade misinvoicing
09 October 2019 - 18:47
The largest trade union in SA’s platinum sector says more than R28bn was allegedly illegally moved out of the country by mining company Samancor, and has approached the courts to recover the money.
In a media briefing in Johannesburg on Wednesday, the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) said it wants the courts to compel Samancor to provide information on money it lost to alleged illicit financial flows over the years.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.