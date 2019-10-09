National / Labour Amcu wants to recover R28bn from Samancor The largest trade union in SA’s platinum sector has gone to court to recover money it says the government lost in Samancor's alleged trade misinvoicing BL PREMIUM

The largest trade union in SA’s platinum sector says more than R28bn was allegedly illegally moved out of the country by mining company Samancor, and has approached the courts to recover the money.

In a media briefing in Johannesburg on Wednesday, the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) said it wants the courts to compel Samancor to provide information on money it lost to alleged illicit financial flows over the years.