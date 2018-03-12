Pension administrators suspend proposed strike to serve notice on employer

Employees at the Government Pensions Administration Agency (GPAA) have suspended their strike by a week to allow enough days for a notice to be served on the employer.

The workers, who administer the payment of government pensions, had planned to down tools on Tuesday.

The National Education Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) said the strike related to the GPAA’s failure to implement a settlement agreement entered into with staff in 2017.

In terms of the agreement, the agency had committed to absorbing contract workers into the GPAA’s permanent workforce.

Other unmet demands include the correction of irregular appointments, the payment of bonuses and equal implementation of disciplinary measures irrespective of positions.

Conclusion of the agreement had averted an earlier strike threat by employees.

The proposed strike will disrupt pension payments and could affect 400,000 pensioners and beneficiaries relying on monthly pensions for income.

"The striking workers have vowed to shut down operations at the head office and to ensure that all the regional offices in the nine provinces are not operating as usual in order to force the employer to implement the agreements," reads a statement issued by workers on Monday.