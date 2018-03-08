National

WATER AFFAIRS

Nehawu considers reporting Mokonyane to Hawks

The union considers action against former water and sanitation minister Nomvula Mokonyane after allegations of corruption and maladministration

08 March 2018 - 05:51 Theto Mahlakoana
Nomvula Mokonyane. Picture: KOPANO TLAPE/GCIS
The National Health, Education and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) is considering approaching the Hawks and the public protector over its allegations of corruption and maladministration against former water and sanitation minister Nomvula Mokonyane.

Chairman of the standing committee on public accounts Themba Godi recently opened a criminal case against the department in connection with its R2.9bn overdraft with the South African Reserve Bank. Godi has been a vocal critic of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to redeploy Mokonyane to the Department of Communications, saying he was dismayed her appointment had been made despite years of irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure during her tenure.

Nehawu is due to start a protected, indefinite strike against the department on Thursday, in protest against issues affecting the construction of dams, pipelines and service delivery.

It claims Mokonyane and the department’s top management are responsible for R2.9bn in overexpenditure and for millions missing from water and sanitation entities.

The department said although water provision was primarily a municipal responsibility, services to schools, hospitals and other spheres of government could be affected as the responsibility for water provision was "all-encompassing".

Mokonyane’s spokesman, Mlimandlela Ndamase, referred all questions to the department, which said it would meet with Nehawu on Thursday.

mahlakoanat@businesslive.co.za

