Dismissed journalists want SABC to pay their legal costs

Ntuli, Gqubule, Calata, Foeta Krige, the late Suna Venter, Jacques Steenkamp, and Krivani Pillay were all dismissed by the SABC for speaking out against the broadcaster’s editorial policy and culture. Vuyo Mvoko, the last member of the so-called SABC 8, had his contract ended by the SABC.

Van der Riet said all three respondents were liable in the matter, noting Motsoeneng made vague statements on the allegations, instead of positively stating facts. "It’s clear that [Motsoeneng] took the decision." He also said the SABC was guilty of "unacceptable conduct".

Bemawu wants the cost to be shared equally between the SABC, Motsoeneng and Tebele. Solidarity has argued that the SABC and Tebele cannot escape liability for the costs, and that they support the relief sought by Bemawu.

Advocate Corné Goosen, for Solidarity, said Motsoeneng at no point said the allegations against him were a lie, and that he takes a technical approach on the admissibility of the evidence, instead of denying it.

A confident Motsoeneng was in court on Wednesday, after he failed to appear previously. He said he was confident that "justice will be done" and that his legal team was well prepared. During a tea break, Motsoeneng posed for pictures with his supporters.