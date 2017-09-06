National / Labour

Dismissed journalists want SABC to pay their legal costs

06 September 2017 - 13:08 Claudi Mailovich
The SABC's Auckland Park headquarters. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
The SABC should also be held liable for the legal costs in which the dismissal of seven of its journalists were reversed following a 2016 Labour Court judgment.

Advocate Hans van der Riet SC, representing the Broadcast Electronic Media and Allied Workers Union (Bemawu), who represented Busi Ntuli, Thandeka Gqubule and Lukhanyo Calata, said the SABC, disgraced former chief operating officer, Hlaudi Motsoeneng, and former head of news, Simon Tebele, should all be held liable for costs.

Bemawu never had their day in court against the SABC as the public broadcaster reversed the dismissals following the court judgment in the case brought by the union, Solidarity. The seven dismissed journalists were reinstated before the Bemawu case was heard, but they want their costs paid.

Ntuli, Gqubule, Calata, Foeta Krige, the late Suna Venter, Jacques Steenkamp, and Krivani Pillay were all dismissed by the SABC for speaking out against the broadcaster’s editorial policy and culture. Vuyo Mvoko, the last member of the so-called SABC 8, had his contract ended by the SABC.

Van der Riet said all three respondents were liable in the matter, noting Motsoeneng made vague statements on the allegations, instead of positively stating facts. "It’s clear that [Motsoeneng] took the decision." He also said the SABC was guilty of "unacceptable conduct".

Bemawu wants the cost to be shared equally between the SABC, Motsoeneng and Tebele. Solidarity has argued that the SABC and Tebele cannot escape liability for the costs, and that they support the relief sought by Bemawu.

Advocate Corné Goosen, for Solidarity, said Motsoeneng at no point said the allegations against him were a lie, and that he takes a technical approach on the admissibility of the evidence, instead of denying it.

A confident Motsoeneng was in court on Wednesday, after he failed to appear previously. He said he was confident that "justice will be done" and that his legal team was well prepared. During a tea break, Motsoeneng posed for pictures with his supporters.

