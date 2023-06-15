National / Health

New concussion guidelines flag risk of neurological disorders for athletes

Consensus statement will shape the way professional and recreational athletes are managed

15 June 2023 - 00:31

Professional athletes who get hit on the head playing sport are at greater risk of neurological disease later in life, according to the sixth international consensus statement on concussion in sport, published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.

The document has far-reaching implications because it shapes the way professional and recreational athletes are managed to prevent concussion and how they are treated if they receive a serious head blow. Concussion is a traumatic brain injury that causes a temporary loss of normal brain function...

