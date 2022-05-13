Charlotte Maxeke hospital: some good news, but worries remain

Modise Mokwena, regional secretary of the Joburg branch of the National Union of Public Service & Allied Workers (Nupsaw), called attention to the issue of security. Union members had their cars stolen because of parking issues at the hospital caused by the fire. Copper pipes worth R30m were reportedly also stolen in 2021. This made it difficult to justify a R40m security budget.

“It is important for the health department to address the issue of theft and vandalism since the CT scanner was vandalised during a time when security was beefed up thanks to a security budget,” said Mokwena.

Phaahla said the CT scanner, which required imported parts, should be online by next week. But Mokwena said there is more than one CT scanner in the hospital and it must be clarified which one is being repaired as the union’s radiographers need clarity.

Staff resignations

The hospital has more than 5,000 staff and has trained just over half of them on the new fire alarms and drills; training continues. Despite the partial reopening, Mokwena said members are not confident that other hospital wards are fully compliant with occupational health and safety standards and legislation.

Phaahla confirmed that the department has received the required occupational health and safety approvals and certificates for the reopened unit from the City of Joburg.

“It wasn’t only the casualty department that was not compliant. Even the other wards were not compliant in terms of fire. You will find that the work that has been done has been done in the casualty department, but they are not addressing the issue of the other wards and whether … they are fire compliant,” he said.

There has been a wave of resignations that CEO Gladys Bogoshi did not comment on, though she confirmed that the hospital has a vacancy rate of 11% with 643 vacant positions. Bogoshi, who was previously CEO at Helen Joseph, has headed Charlotte Maxeke for nine years and has not been held to account for the declining conditions and delays in rebuilding the hospital.

Mokwena said staff morale is low and more than half of the employees in the trauma department — mostly Nupsaw members — have resigned, leaving at least 15. “It simply tells you that the people who have got the skill to give the service to the public are no longer there … so the members of the public have their lives in danger.”

This article was first published by New Frame