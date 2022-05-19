Unions could face backlash from members over their approval of NHI Bill
Public-sector unions are in effect approving a reduction in employee benefits because the bill calls for higher taxes to fund universal health coverage, researcher says
19 May 2022 - 14:18
Public sector unions that have voiced support for the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill are poised for conflict with their members, as they have in effect given the green light for a reduction in employee benefits, delegates to a healthcare industry conference heard on Thursday.
The NHI bill, currently before parliament, is the government’s first enabling piece of legislation for its plans for universal health coverage, which aims to provide services that are free at the point of delivery for all citizens...
