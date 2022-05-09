International travellers to SA who test positive for Covid-19 on arrival must self-isolate

International travellers who test positive for Covid-19 and who show symptoms of the coronavirus will be allowed into SA provided they self-isolate for 10 days in line with the current regulations.

Travellers must be vaccinated for Covid-19 and produce a valid vaccination certificate, or a valid negative PCR Covid-19 test result not older than 72-hours before the date of departure.

They are also allowed to produce a negative Covid-19 test antigen result performed by a medical practitioner, registered public health authority or credited laboratory not older than 48-hours before the date of departure, said the department of health.



“In a case where an international traveller is unable to produce a vaccination certificate or a negative PCR test result older than 72-hours or a negative antigen test result obtained at least 48-hours prior to departure, he or she must undergo antigen testing at the port of entry.

“If the person tests positive for Covid-19 in the antigen test, the traveller will be admitted into the country but, if the traveller is experiencing symptoms of Covid-­19, they must self-isolate for 10 days after admission into SA,” said the department of health.

Travellers under 12 years and daily commuters from neighbouring countries are not required to be tested or to produce proof of vaccination.

TimesLIVE