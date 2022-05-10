GEMS defends multimillion-rand vitamin contract as regulator initiates probe
Questions raised as the companies involved in sourcing and providing the supplements are both units of Afrocentric
10 May 2022 - 17:50
SA’s biggest medical scheme for public servants has defended its decision to award Afrocentric subsidiary Activo Health a multimillion-rand contract to provide its members with multivitamins, saying it was responding to their demands for immune boosters to fend off Covid-19.
The justification by the Government Employees Medical Scheme (GEMS) follows an announcement earlier on Tuesday by the industry regulator, the Council for Medical Schemes, that it had started a Section 43 enquiry into the matter...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now