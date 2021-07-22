National / Health Covid-19 drives excess natural deaths to more than 200,000 The latest figures, provided by the Medical Research Council, shows that three quarters of those death were among the elderly BL PREMIUM

More than three quarters of the 203,000 excess deaths from natural causes that have occurred in SA in the past 15 months were among people aged 60 or above, highlighting the devastating toll the coronavirus pandemic has exacted among SA’s elderly, according to the latest weekly report from the Medical Research Council (MRC)

The MRC said the figures might be an undercount, as it was not clear at this stage whether the violence and looting that gripped KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng last week had delayed the registration of deaths, which are recorded by the home affairs department...