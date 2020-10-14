SA’s Biovac in talks to make vaccines for Covid-19

A company partly-owned by the government is in talks with the global Covid-19 vaccine distribution scheme and pharmaceutical companies to produce some of the vaccines SA needs to protect itself against the disease.

The Biovac Institute, a Cape Town-based joint venture between the government and private sector, could produce up to 30-million doses of Covid-19 vaccines per year, depending on the technology involved, CEO Morena Makhoana said.

Depending on whether the vaccines require a one- or two-dose regimen, that could be enough for a quarter or half of SA's population.

“We need to look at who is likely to get to the finishing line and who has the technological fit,” Makhoana said, when asked which vaccine candidate Biovac might partner with.

“Discussions are happening and we are fairly confident that ... we will be able to clinch a deal.”

The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (Cepi), the foundation that co-leads the Covax scheme alongside the World Health Organisation and vaccines alliance Gavi, has identified Biovac as a potential drug product manufacturer but has not signed an agreement yet, a Cepi spokesperson said.

Drug product manufacturing typically includes steps such as vaccine formulation, filling and finishing of vials, labelling and packaging, he said.

The Covax scheme aims to deliver two-billion doses of Covid-19 vaccine by the end of 2021. Cepi is reserving capacity with vaccine manufacturers worldwide so that goal can be met.

SA has submitted a non-binding confirmation of intent to participate in Covax.

Makhoana said Biovac could not make “live virus” vaccines at this stage, precluding some vaccines being trialed in SA in partnership with Oxford University and Johnson & Johnson. He declined to name the companies Biovac was speaking to.

The department of science and innovation, the ministry that manages the government’s stake in Biovac, supports its ambitions because it wants to stimulate local manufacturing and limit the effect of vaccine procurement on the country’s balance of payments, director-general Phil Mjwara said.

Currently the government buys about 95% of the vaccines supplied annually by Biovac, covering diseases such as tuberculosis, cervical cancer and influenza, with the rest sold to countries in the rest of Africa.

In the past Biovac has partnered with companies such as Pfizer and Sanofi.

Reuters