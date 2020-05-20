Western Cape starts rationing Covid-19 tests

The Western Cape health department is changing its Covid-19 testing strategy, and will now prioritise high-risk groups such as health-care workers and people in old age homes, it emerged on Wednesday.

The move to ration testing follows growing delays at the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) which has been unable to keep up with demand as SA’s Covid-19 epidemic deepens.

The Western Cape, which has more than 60% of SA’s reported cases, sounded the alarm over NHLS delays a fortnight ago, saying at the time that long turnaround times were hampering its capacity to manage critically ill patients.

It also follows a push by two of the top scientists advising the government on Covid-19 to scrap community screening and testing and conserve tests and laboratory resources for key groups to ensure maximum impact.

The province is seeing sustained community transmission of Covid-19, and has reported more than 11,000 cases, and 211 deaths.

Tests needed to be used “sparingly and appropriately”, said Western Cape head of health Keith Cloete.

The department had worked with the NHLS to ensure health-care workers now received test results within 24 hours, and hospitalised patients within 3 days. Other groups of people still had to wait on average seven to eight days for their results, but some had waited as long as 12, he said.

Cloete said Western Cape had more reported cases than other provinces at this stage, because its epidemic had begun earlier. It was focusing its efforts on clusters of disease, or “hotspots” in areas such as Du Noon, Hout Bay and Ceres.