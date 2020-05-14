EXTENSIVE DELAYS
SA’s testing strategy for Covid-19 is not practical, say top scientists
14 May 2020 - 00:15
Two leading scientists advising the government on Covid-19 have called for a change in its testing strategy, arguing the extensive delays at the state laboratory mean community screening and testing is no longer appropriate in high prevalence areas.
Shabir Madhi and Marc Mendelson are instead proposing that SA’s limited tests and laboratory resources be conserved for patients who are hospitalised, health-care workers, and people living in old-age homes.
