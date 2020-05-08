covid-19
State laboratory buckles under coronavirus test demand
Western Cape turns to private sector for Covid-19 tests
08 May 2020 - 05:10
The Western Cape department of health has been forced to turn to the private sector for Covid-19 tests, as the state laboratory service scrambles to keep pace with growing demand.
The delays experienced by the province not only threaten to push up costs but have exposed the constraints facing the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS), which cannot source enough imported kits to meet its national target of 36,000 tests a day it had set for end-April.
