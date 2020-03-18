National / Health

First cases of local transmission of Covid-19, total rises to 85

18 March 2020 - 00:29 TAMAR KAHN
UPDATED 18 March 2020 - 07:25
Health minister Zweli Mkhize. Picture: GUILLEM SARTORIO / AFP
Health minister Zweli Mkhize. Picture: GUILLEM SARTORIO / AFP

SA has confirmed its first cases of local transmission of Covid-19, three of whom are young children, health minister Zweli Mkhize announced late on Tuesday night as SA’s total climbed to 85.

The development adds to growing concern about the potentially devastating effects the virus will have if it spreads rapidly in poor communities.

While the number of cases of Covid-19 in SA is relatively small compared with many hard-hit countries, the rapid rise in the numbers since the first case was announced on March 5 prompted President Cyril Ramaphosa to declare a national emergency on Sunday. He  ordered the closure of schools and imposed the most stringent restrictions on travel and mass gathering yet seen on the African continent.

Covid-19 has raced around the world since it emerged in China three months ago, battering financial markets, disrupting trade and travel, and prompting a growing number of countries to impose increasingly tight restrictions to try to slow transmission.

By Tuesday it had sickened 185,067 people in 155 countries and regions, with Italy the hardest hit after China, with close to 28,000 cases, according to the Johns Hopkins Tracker. While most cases of the respiratory disease are mild, it causes severe illness in up to 15% of patients and has already led to more than 7,300 deaths worldwide.

Until now, all the Covid-19 cases in SA have been among people who had travelled internationally. The total stood at 62 on Monday.

Eight of the 23 new cases confirmed since then are people who either have no travel history outside of SA, or no travel history at all, the minister said in a statement.  These cases are in Gauteng (4); KwaZulu-Natal (3) and Western Cape (1).

Mkhize said the government would no longer await confirmation from the National Health Laboratory Service and the National Institute for Communicable Diseases before announcing the results of tests conducted by private laboratories.

There had been a debate with clinicians, epidemiologists and virologists about the timing of the public release of the results, with the experts saying there was an ethical obligation to alert patients as soon as their initial results became available, he said. Until now, tests conducted by private laboratories had to be verified by state laboratories before being announced by the minister.

 “In our efforts to ensure transparency we have decided to release results as they are submitted by both public and private labs. In instances where our confirmation tests give contrary results, we will inform the public, make reference to that specific result previously announced and give the outcome of the confirmation results,” he said in a statement.

“Whilst we respect that private laboratories have the capacity to test and on their own issue results, our intention and approach is to ensure that there is credibility in the information and results given to the public,” he said

Mkhize said all the South African citizens who were repatriated from Wuhan, China, at the weekend had been tested for Covid-19 and all were negative. They are in quarantine at The Ranch hotel near Polokwane.

The latest confirmed cases of Covid-19 are as follows:

GAUTENG: 14

-A 45-year old male who had travelled to Belgium, UK, France and the US

-A 37-year old male who had travelled to the UK

-A 54-year old female who had travelled to the USA

-A 52-year old male who had travelled to the UK

-A 25-year old male who travelled to the UK

-A 52-year old female who had travelled to Italy

-A 59-year old male who travelled to the UK and Dubai

-A 57-year old male who travelled to the USA

-A 60-year old male who travelled to the USA

-A 37-year old female who travelled to Italy and Dubai

-A 21-year old female with no travel history

-A 34-year old male with no international travel history

-A 26-year old female with no international travel history

-A 32-year old female with no international travel history

KWAZULU-NATAL: 4

-A 48-year old male who travelled to Dubai

-A 59-year old female with no international travel history

-A 5-year old male with no international travel history

-A 3-year old male with no international travel history

WESTERN CAPE: 5

-A 3-year old male who travelled to the UK

-A 58-year old male who travelled to the UK and Austria

-A 2-year old male with no international travel

-A 62-year old female who travelled to the UK and Ethiopia

-A 71-year old female who travelled to the UK

kahnt@businesslive.co.za

STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Poor people need proper care, not fake concern

Middle-class fear of the coronavirus spreading to poverty-stricken areas is often born of prejudice
Opinion
16 hours ago

WARREN INGRAM: What to do when markets catch a virus

We all have inbuilt fight or flight responses but often standing still is your best defence
Opinion
1 day ago

Parliament suspends all activities until further notice

The suspensions will take effect after the sittings of the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces on Wednesday and Thursday respectively ...
National
10 hours ago

France and Switzerland added to SA’s coronavirus travel ban list

Non-essential travel to other countries should also be cancelled or postponed, department says
National
10 hours ago

A bold response, but co-ordination is the missing element

The world needs multilateral processes to take on the coronavirus; in SA the government must seize the chance to innovate
Opinion
1 day ago

Most read

1.
First cases of local transmission of Covid-19, ...
National / Health
2.
Cosatu supports planned national wage strike by ...
National / Labour
3.
Police find family that refused quarantine for ...
National
4.
Unisa suspends graduation ceremonies as Covid-19 ...
National / Education
5.
France and Switzerland added to SA’s coronavirus ...
National

Related Articles

More African countries confirm first Covid-19 cases

World / Africa

Cyril Ramaphosa declares national disaster to combat Covid-19

National

Cyril Ramaphosa postpones AU meeting amid Covid-19 crisis

National

Sobering study on Covid-19 has UK ramping up controls

World / Europe

Government could declare state of emergency if Covid-19 spread escalates

National / Health

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.