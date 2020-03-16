National / Health

BREAKING NEWS: Government could declare state of emergency if Covid-19 spread escalates

Health minister Zweli Mkhize warns that lockdowns and quarantining people away from their homes may become necessary

16 March 2020 - 11:36 TAMAR KAHN
ANC treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
ANC treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

If SA’s growing outbreak of Covid-19 is not swiftly contained, the government could impose a state of emergency, institute lockdowns, and quarantine people away from their homes, health minister Zweli Mkhize warned on Monday.

The number of confirmed cases has doubled every two days since SA’s first case was announced on March 5, and now stands at 61, with a further four awaiting validation by the National Health Laboratory Service, he said. At least 1,000 contacts are being traced.

“That is not exponential. It is an explosive rise in cases. It is important for us to suppress the curve, and reduce the speed at which it is happening. We need to move into higher gear.

“We are determined to take hard decisions if need be. We cannot rule out a need in the future to impose a state of emergency,” he said.

Mkhize said it was vital for SA to slow the spread of the SARS-Covid-2 virus, which causes Covid-19 or the health system would buckle. While most cases of Covid-19 are mild, 15% of patients are expected to require hospitalisation, a third of whom will need to be admitted to intensive care units, he said.

The government was also worried about the potential spread of Covid-19 in poor communities.

“It will create a new dynamic and the need to create quarantine facilities. When we say quarantine, it means someone might have to move from their homes,” he said.

kahnt@businesslive.co.za

FULL STATEMENT: President announces measures to combat coronavirus pandemic

Cyril Ramaphosa announces emergency measures not seen since World War II
National
15 hours ago

ANALYSIS: Ramaphosa throws the kitchen sink at coronavirus

It is unclear how the government will fund such a package, given the limited fiscal room it has to manoeuvre as outlined by Finance Minister Tito ...
Features
15 hours ago

DESNÉ MASIE: New world order will test UK’s coronavirus budget

Covid-19 will put further stress on globalisation and expose fault lines of inequality
Opinion
17 hours ago

Most read

1.
Cyril Ramaphosa declares national disaster to ...
National
2.
Zuma in tight corner after his failed bid to halt ...
National
3.
NEWS ANALYSIS: How Jayendra Naidoo scored R15bn ...
National
4.
Judicial commission recommends vast changes to ...
National
5.
FULL STATEMENT: President announces measures to ...
National

Related Articles

Cyril Ramaphosa declares national disaster to combat Covid-19

National

Old Mutual expects to miss growth targets as coronavirus disrupts global markets

Companies / Financial Services

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Reserve Bank weighs rates move amid Covid-19 concern

Economy

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Nedlac meeting to discuss how to handle Covid-19

Politics

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.