National / Health

Eastern Cape health and education departments lose millions every year on lawsuits

17 September 2018 - 11:34 Mphumzi Zuzile
Phumulo Masualle. Picture: DAILY DISPATCH
Phumulo Masualle. Picture: DAILY DISPATCH

The Eastern Cape departments of health and education are facing hundreds of lawsuits‚ with Eastern Cape premier Phumulo Masualle admitting last week that the health department had paid more than R250m in claims in one year.

"In the last financial year‚ we took out of the health budget around R260m towards paying [medico-legal] claims and it was not budgeted for," Masualle told the Daily Dispatch.

"It impacts on the quality of service if we have such a drain on the health sector."

The departments are also worried they will lose millions more due to the provincial state attorney’s inability to handle the caseload.

In a bid to stem the outrush of millions‚ the two departments have withdrawn cases from the state attorney’s office and handed them over to private attorneys.

The departments are believed to have spent about R43m on legal fees with private law firms‚ which is said to have led to a decline in the number of lawsuits registered against the departments this year.

Many of the cases involve health malpractice suits‚ as well as parents litigating over corporal punishment‚ fraudulent delivery of learner support material‚ sexual abuse and financial misconduct.

Daily Dispatch 

Hundreds at risk as Eastern Cape brews its own Esidimeni crisis

A decision not to renew the Life Esidimeni facility in Kirkwood flies in the face of advice that the NGO sector cannot take in its 700 patients
National
14 days ago

Criminals are draining SA’s limited mental-health resources, says Aaron Motsoaledi

The health minister is concerned about criminals taking up space in psychiatric institutions and using mental health as a tactic for their legal ...
National
24 days ago

Deaths at Tower Hospital fabricated by psychiatrist who ‘no longer cares’

The health ombud says the doctor went to the press alleging 90 patients had died, while the facility’s stats show just 8.5 deaths a year
National
24 days ago

Beyond graft and ineptitude: how to fix rural South Africa

Rural communities feed the growth of urban centres while their own economies spiral downwards, writes Eddie Rakabe
Opinion
24 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
ANC summoned us to explain why we ditched Guptas, ...
National
2.
More bad news for Samwumed’s beleaguered ...
National
3.
Municipal budget is for townships only, says ...
National
4.
Eastern Cape health and education departments ...
National / Health

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.